Before Palpatine got the chance to show off with his new Star Destroyers in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Kylo Ren’s First Order ruled the galaxy unopposed. But apparently, the Supreme Leader’s merciless legion could have been even more menacing than what we saw in the final film.

The last movie in the Skywalker Saga, despite all its shortcomings and fan service moments that backfired in Disney’s face, was spectacular to behold. New worlds, new creatures, and new designs for already established forces in the galaxy all helped turn J.J. Abrams’ pic from a mediocre misfire to an aesthetically pleasing experience throughout. One of these evolutions involved the First Order, who got a few upgrades since The Last Jedi. And no, we aren’t talking about the Jumptroopers that managed to baffle our heroes in the writers’ failed attempt to make the script more comic.

Kylo Ren’s army had several cool new toys, most of which we saw in the Kimiji sequence. But designer Doug Chiang has shared another piece of concept art that features a Star Destroyer unlike anything we’ve seen in Star Wars before. This time, the Venator-class mothership is a double-decker, drawing a towering figure of fear in the middle of space that makes everything else pale in comparison.

The design resembles a Resurgent-class Star Destroyer, something we’ve seen in the First Order’s fleet before. But what’s really interesting about the concept is the fact that other normal-sized ships provide a humorous frame of reference as to how big this double-decker really is.

Even if the design had made it into Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, what would Abrams have used it for? The First Order isn’t a particularly lingering presence in the movie, soon replaced by Palpatine’s Final Order. Still, there’s a scene where the Resistance heroes break into Kylo’s ship to rescue Chewie and get the Sith dagger back, so that could be a reasonable choice.

