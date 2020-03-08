It’s now just over a week until Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker finally gets a home release, with the conclusion to the Skywalker saga arriving on Digital HD March 17th and on DVD/Blu-Ray March 31st. Seeing as Episode IX was one of the biggest movies of 2019, Disney/Lucasfilm has determined that just about everyone has already seen it and there’s basically no one out there who’s waiting to catch it for the first time on disc or digital.

I mean, that’s what we have to assume given the unusual route taken by this new trailer for the home release. The exciting promo doesn’t hold anything back, not only making clear that Rey is secretly the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine, but also revealing the very last scene of the film, where Daisy Ridley’s heroine travels to Tatooine and declares herself “Rey Skywalker.”

The final chapter of the #Skywalker Saga comes home! Be one of the first to get Star Wars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker on Digital 3/17 & Blu-ray 3/31! Pre-order now: https://t.co/m6TQdmziiM pic.twitter.com/1y0NWAirVL — Star Wars (@starwars) March 8, 2020

“It is your birthright to rule,” Ian McDiarmid’s uber-villain is heard to tell his descendant, as clips from the big third act on Exegol are shown. “It’s in your blood. Our blood.” Over footage of Rey looking horrified at the form of her evil ancestor, a voice clip of Leia tells her: “Rey, never be afraid of who you are.”

The promo then delivers some shots from Rey and Kylo Ren’s fight on the ruins of the Death Star, with the wise words of Luke’s Force ghost playing over the top. “We’ve passed on all we know,” he says, in the now familiar line. “A thousand generations live in you now… This is your fight.”

This material was frequently used in the pre-release marketing, of course, but then the trailer decides to go all out on the spoilers by dropping that aforementioned final scene. As you can see on the tweet, there are some mixed reactions to the promo in the replies underneath.

One thing we can all be excited about, though, is that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is almost available to own. And you can pick it up for yourself in only nine days time.