Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been with us for about a week now and in that time, fans have already analyzed the movie with a fine tooth-comb. In fact, it seems we’ve already reached the stage where we’re picking up on goofs and mistakes in the film. Case in point: one person’s now spotted a weird editing quirk in a very key scene in Episode IX‘s final act.

If you’re reading this, you’ll be familiar with the scene in question. After he’s finally reformed, Kylo Ren AKA Ben Solo Force-heals Rey by giving her all his life energy. As she’s resurrected, the pair have a romantic moment, one in which they hardly share any words, before Ben succumbs to death and vanishes, becoming one with the Force.

However, there’s a brief shot in this sequence that suggests it didn’t always play out this way, but this leftover moment hasn’t been properly removed from the film. Twitter user @_BlackDiam0nd is among those to notice the goof, in which it appears that Rey – facing away from the camera – is speaking to Ben and he’s listening. No words are coming out of her mouth during the scene, though.

it's embarrassing how PAINFULLY OBVIOUS it is that SHE'S TALKING to him in this scene and how clearly HE'S LISTENING to her……and she says a LOT MORE than just a sentence pic.twitter.com/awFYOjSY3i — BlackDiamond TROS SPOILERS (@_BlackDiam0nd) December 23, 2019

Of course, this isn’t the first time that this scene’s garnered criticism from fans. The fact that it culminates in Rey and Kylo sharing a kiss has been blasted by many, with some even criticizing the fact that director J.J. Abrams made the controversial “Reylo” ship canon, feeling that it glamorizes abusive relationships. But even Reylo fans aren’t on board with it, as they were teased a happy ending for the couple only for Ben to die a few moments later.

No doubt fans will spot other similar mistakes like this one over time