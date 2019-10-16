New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Photo Shows Off Keri Russell’s Zorii Bliss

Entertainment Weekly has shared a new image from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker today which showcases a mysterious new character set to make their SW debut in the movie that we don’t have much information about: Zorii Bliss, as played by Keri Russell.

Notable for her Rocketeer-like golden helmet, she’s been described an old friend of Poe Dameron’s who’s something of a criminal. How exactly she factors into the life of Oscar Isaac’s Resistance leader in the present, though, is the piece of the puzzle we don’t yet know.

Isaac has teased that TROS will shine a light on Poe’s past though and apparently, fans will be surprised by what they find out. Going by his past connection to Bliss, we can maybe infer that Dameron was once involved with the galactic underworld before he decided to sign up for the Resistance and stick it to the First Order. If this is the case, it’d be pretty shocking, as Star Wars comics have already established that his parents were heroes of the Rebellion.

Other new characters appearing in Episode IX include Richard E. Grant’s Allegiant General Pryde, who looks to be Hux’s even more evil boss in the FO, Naomi Ackie’s Jannah, who may or may not be Lando Calrissian’s daughter, and D-O, an even tinier and more adorable droid than BB-8. Dominic Monaghan is also on board as an unknown character who we recently got our first look at. Meanwhile, no one’s really sure if Matt Smith’s in the film or not.

Maybe we’ll find out more on that later this month, as a final trailer is due to arrive any day now, possibly next Monday, before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker blasts into cinemas on December 20th.