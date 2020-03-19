Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Novel Reveals A Major Battlefront II Cameo

The ninth and final entry in Disney’s Skywalker Saga didn’t exactly conclude with the thunderous applause it desired. In fact, the film continues to be something of an extremely divisive part of the franchise within the Star Wars fandom, with opinions largely split on how well J.J. Abrams managed to stick the landing. Many criticisms of the movie, despite its length, emphasize its disjointed nature and inconsistent pacing, with many elements either skimmed over or simply omitted for reasons unknown.

Thankfully, the film’s novelization has taken great steps to resolve a number of long-standing issues, one of which involves that kiss following Rise of Skywalker‘s climactic final battle. Now, it seems, writers have also taken the opportunity to account for several characters in the extended universe that were never mentioned on-screen.

As spotted by Games Radar, an excerpt from the book detailing the Resistance’s arrival to Exegol to face off against Palpatine’s forces mentions an individual that Battlefront II fans will immediately recognize. “Zay Versio with the Inferno Squad standing by. Look at all these ships!” reads the passage, a transmission received by Poe following his call for help across the galaxy.

The name, for those unfamiliar, belongs to the daughter of one Iden Versio, the central protagonist of Star Wars Battlefront II‘s single-player mode. Formerly a soldier in the Galactic Empire, Iden ultimately defects to the Rebel Resistance and serves in the Battle of Jakku. An interesting find, then, though it remains to be seen what, if any, importance, the cameo has on the wider Star Wars universe. We’ve heard rumors previously that actress Janina Gavankar, who plays Iden in Battlefront II, could be reprising her role for The Madalorian season 2, but whether the two are connected remains to be seen.

Star Wars Battlefront II is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC and continues to receive regular updates. See here for all the latest.