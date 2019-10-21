The New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Trailer Is Finally Here

Excitement for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker just hit fever pitch. The new trailer, which just debuted during Monday night football, is destined to launch a thousand fan theories about what’s in store for us in just two months time. It also marks the point where the promotional machine kicks into top gear, so expect practically every advertising hoarding and commercial break from now until December to be filled with wall-to-wall The Rise of Skywalker.

There's a lot to talk about in one post, but the highlights of the trailer have got to be

From this point on it’s all aboard the Star Wars train until the year’s end. November 12th will see the premiere episode of the hotly anticipated The Mandalorian on Disney+. A group of lucky journalists got a preview of it at a recent promotional event, and their reactions indicate it’ll live up to the high expectations. The eight-episode series will air weekly, with the season finale landing on December 27th.

The other big event over the next month is the release of the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order videogame on November 15th. This is set between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. Our own Shaan Joshi recently had a hands-on preview, pronouncing it “the game Star Wars fans have been waiting for”.

But all of that has got to be merely an appetizer before The Rise of Skywalker main course on December 20th. And, judging by what we’ve just seen in this trailer, it’s set to conclude the Skywalker saga in style.

Did you enjoy the trailer? If you’ve got any theories based on what you saw let us know in the comments below.