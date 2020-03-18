Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was keen to pay homage to the franchise’s past in many ways. One of the coolest was the vocal cameos from many stars from across SW history in the big climactic fight between Rey and Palpatine. When it looks like the heroine is out for the count, she’s spoken to by the Jedi of the past who imbue her with renewed strength and allow her to stand up against her evil grandfather and save the galaxy.

There are many overlapping, whispering voices in the mix during this scene, so it can be hard to pinpoint them all. This new promo video for the Rise of Skywalker digital release showcases a few of them, though. And as you can see in the tweet below, the clip plays the relevant audio over footage of the Jedi in the flesh.

The Force surrounds you… let it lift you. Get Star Wars: #TheRiseofSkywalker only on Digital now: https://t.co/m6TQdmziiM pic.twitter.com/Jui4yDKr2I — Star Wars (@starwars) March 17, 2020

Those featured in this video are Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi. Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Olivia D’Abo as Luminara Unduli (though that’s Mary Oyaya playing her in Attack of the Clones), Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn, Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu, Frank Oz as Yoda and, last but not least, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker.

It’s a fun little video, but it would be even cooler if it was complete. After all, there are various other cameos in this sequence which are left out of this clip. Namely, The Clone Wars‘ Ashley Eckstein, Jennifer Hale and Angelique Perrin provided dialogue for Ahsoka Tano, Aayla Secura and Adi Gallia, respectively, as did Rebels‘ Freddie Prinze Jr. as Kanan Jarrus. Meanwhile, archive material was used of Alec Guinness as old Obi-Wan,

Be sure to grab Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Digital HD if you haven’t already. Or else be patient until it arrives on Blu-Ray/DVD from March 31st.