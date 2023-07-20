‘Star Wars’ sequel veteran names the worst movie in the trilogy, ‘in the most respectful sense,’ of course

As one of the most polarizing trilogies of the 21st Century – if not ever – trying to determine once and for all which of the Star Wars sequels is the worst has already proven itself to be an impossible task.

After all, The Last Jedi was showered in acclaim by critics and remains one of the best-reviewed projects in the franchise’s history, but even mentioning it to a massive number of longtime fans is destined to cause an argument that will rumble on into the small hours of the night.

The Last Skywalker holds the distinction of the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score among the three, but there’s still plenty of folks out there who hold it in higher esteem than J.J. Abrams’ first stab at the property with The Force Awakens, never mind Rian Johnson’s supremely polarizing picture.

Image: Lucasfilm

One person in a qualified position to offer their two cents is John Boyega, who appeared in all three and found himself being increasingly sidelined as the story went on. When confronted with the question head-on during his appearance on Hot Ones, the actor was surprisingly frank in his response.

“‘Rank the three Star Wars films you are in from best to worst.’ Hell yeah, I’ll do it. Star Wars: The Force Awakens is most definitely the best. Second for me comes Star Wars 9. And the worst, in the most respectful sense, Episode 8. But they’re all lovely.”

Sure, he did tack “they’re all lovely” on at the end for posterity’s sake, but Boyega has made it perfectly clear a number of times over the years that he wasn’t best pleased with how his arc turned out, but at least we can add another high-profile hater into The Last Jedi column.