Like all great stories, the Skywalker Saga must come to an end.

After eight films and 42 years, Lucasfilm’s crown jewel reaches its triumphant endgame with the aptly-titled Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. And it’s about to unleash the space battle to end all space battles.

Truth be told, last night’s trailer contained more than a dozen shots good enough to leave the Star Wars faithful rooted to the edge of their seats – C-3PO’s farewell (?), the Star Destroyer emerging through a frozen sheet of ice, Rey and Kylo Ren dueling atop the wreckage of the Death Star… you name it. It’s no wonder advanced ticket sales are outpacing even Avengers: Endgame; this is the grand finale to a saga which began in 1977, and brings with it a fanbase spanning generations.

And to mark December’s main event, Lucasfilm has now released two glorious IMAX posters for The Rise of Skywalker.

These posters come from the mind of Star Wars veteran Dan Mumford, whose one-sheets are good enough to mount on your wall in a sleek black frame. All of them.

We’re pleased to report that Mumford’s visualizations of Episode IX are no different, with the first drawing attention to Palpatine’s Stormtrooper army. The second (our personal favorite) shifts the focus to a more personal level, as we see Kylo Ren and Rey – or Reylo, if we’re being all ‘official’ – bracing for another lightsaber duel on the jagged ruins of Death Star 2.0. Or is it the first Death Star? Who knows, but we’ll find out very soon indeed.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lights up theaters on December 20th. Now if you’ll excuse us, we’re going to (re)watch last night’s trailer one more time… even if it’s just to hear the majestic score by John Williams.