When To Expect Tonight’s Final Trailer For Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Tonight’s the night, folks.

The final trailer for the final installment in Lucasfilm’s Skywalker Saga is due to premiere later tonight during Monday Night Football, adding an extra layer of drama to ESPN’s showpiece clash between the New England Patriots and New York Jets. Long story short: we’re just a few hours away from another glimpse at Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and all of its many mysteries.

Now for the real question: when, exactly, can we expect the footage to drop? Monday Night Football kicks off at about 8:20pm PT, and it’s nigh on certain that the Powers That Be will wait until midway through the game in order to get The Rise of Skywalker in front of as many eyes as possible. So while 7pm PT is certainly possible, we’re likely looking at a release time of 9:45pm PT, give or take.

Full disclosure: the above times are the end result of an educated guess, and shouldn’t be treated as gospel. One way or another, though, tonight’s Monday Night Football will deliver the final trailer for what is undoubtedly the last big blockbuster of 2019, and it’s rather fitting that Lucasfilm has decided to wait until Carrie Fisher’s birthday before showcasing its wares. The late, great actress would’ve been 63 today, and some of the online tributes will bring a tear to your eye.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens big on December 20th. And while this is very much the end of the saga, Lucasfilm already has plans for multiple trilogies beyond Episode IX, not to mention spinoff TV shows for The Mandalorian (ETA: November) and Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi.

So, in reality, The Rise of Skywalker marks the end of the beginning, rather than the beginning of the end.