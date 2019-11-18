It’s the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy and a true icon of the Star Wars universe, and next month, Resistance maverick Poe Dameron will finally be given a chance to get behind the wheel (or should that be joystick?) of the Millennium Falcon.

We are, of course, referring to The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth and final installment of Lucasfilm’s prized Skywalker Saga which arrives Stateside on December 20th – just over four weeks from now. And so, with the final trailer (and multiple TV spots) already out in the wild, the Powers That Be have today unveiled a brand new action shot of Poe Dameron piloting the famous Millennium Falcon.

Embedded below, this still comes to us by way of Entertainment Weekly, and places Oscar Isaac’s skilled Resistance pilot in the cockpit, where he’s joined by Chewbacca and John Boyega’s Finn. No Porgs this time around, sadly; though based on Poe’s expression, we’re a long way from the quaint water planet of Ahch-To.

Our guess? From The Rise of Skywalker‘s trailers, we know that Poe, Finn, Rey and the rest of the gang are sent off on a mission to some far-flung forest planet, before arriving at the ruins of Death Star II. Said quest presumably has something to do with Emperor Palpatine, who’s been looming over Episode IX like a spectral ghost ever since that signature cackle rang out in the darkness.

And while some questioned the Emperor’s involvement, Isaac recently reminded fans that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been angled as the culmination of a nine-part saga.

It is the end of the entire Skywalker saga. Nine stories. This is the culmination of the entire thing. What [director] J.J. [Abrams] has done, and the entire Lucasfilm team, is incredibly fulfilling. It’s also special for us because you get to learn a lot more things about these characters.

Expect Lucasfilm’s grand finale to begin its theatrical rollout on December 19th, when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is due to premiere in the United Kingdom and other select territories.