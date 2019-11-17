Though the internet’s attention is currently fixed on the first two episodes of The Mandalorian, we now have less than five weeks to wait until the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which means that Disney is beginning to ramp up its promotion for the Sequel Trilogy finale.

This new TV spot, for instance, teases what may well be the last big screen outing for Luke Skywalker. As with all previous promotion, Mark Hamill’s character doesn’t appear on screen but he does offer a reminder via voiceover that “confronting fear is the destiny of the Jedi.” In all likelihood, the person Luke’s speaking to here is the young Rey, who looks to set to have one more lightsaber duel with Kylo Ren amidst the wreckage of the second Death Star.

We also get some footage of Daisy Ridley’s heroine in a desert location, stood between fellow Sequel Trilogy regulars Finn and Poe, and backed by series veterans Chewbacca and C-3PO. Meanwhile, BB-8 is seen alongside his new droid companion D-O, whereas newcomer Jannah looks to be leading a cavalry charge against the backdrop of a giant ship battle.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Gallery 1 of 14

Click to skip

























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Absent from the above footage is Emperor Palpatine, whose appearance has so far been teased almost entirely through voiceover (save for a heavily obscured glimpse in the final trailer). At this point, it’s still unclear what role he’ll play in the Skywalker Saga’s final installment, but now that Kylo’s no longer the greatest evil in the field, many fans are predicting a team-up between Ben Solo and Rey to defeat the Sith Lord.

Regardless, we’ll find out what J.J. Abrams really has in mind for his young leads when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.