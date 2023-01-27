Stephen Dorff’s less-than-stellar filmography gets weaponized after he blasts the MCU as ‘worthless garbage’
As if we needed any more evidence that Stephen Dorff isn’t a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after he was previously forced into issuing an apology for trashing Scarlett Johansson and Black Widow, the actor has doubled down on his stance by bashing the upcoming Blade reboot.
Clearly bristling at the mere existence of the project, Dorff laid into both the MCU and its new version of the Daywalker with both barrels, a far cry from the days not so long ago when he was discussing the possibility of either making a cameo or reprising his role as Deacon Frost were the opportunity to be offered his way.
Needless to say, the 49 year-old calling the single most successful film and television franchise in history “embarrassing” and “worthless garbage” ruffled more than a few online feathers, who were quick to point out that Dorff hasn’t exactly been tearing it up on the big screen or during awards season in the 25 years since Blade was released.
It’s never nice to blast somebody’s body of work just because you don’t agree with their negative opinion on something that’s largely deemed to be bulletproof, but we can never forgive Dorff for showing up in Uwe Boll’s Alone in the Dark. Make no mistake, he’s been in some truly awful bargain basement genre flicks over the years, but the notorious “auteur” and his penchant for delivering some of the worst video game adaptations history will ever know is a black mark that’s nigh-on impossible to wash off.