Stephen Dorff’s less-than-stellar filmography gets weaponized after he blasts the MCU as ‘worthless garbage’

As if we needed any more evidence that Stephen Dorff isn’t a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after he was previously forced into issuing an apology for trashing Scarlett Johansson and Black Widow, the actor has doubled down on his stance by bashing the upcoming Blade reboot.

Clearly bristling at the mere existence of the project, Dorff laid into both the MCU and its new version of the Daywalker with both barrels, a far cry from the days not so long ago when he was discussing the possibility of either making a cameo or reprising his role as Deacon Frost were the opportunity to be offered his way.

Needless to say, the 49 year-old calling the single most successful film and television franchise in history “embarrassing” and “worthless garbage” ruffled more than a few online feathers, who were quick to point out that Dorff hasn’t exactly been tearing it up on the big screen or during awards season in the 25 years since Blade was released.

Don't wanna be a hater, but Stephen Dorff was in Alone in the Dark (2005), Leatherface (2017), The Price We Pay (2022), lol. He's kinda… not one to talk about movies and actors.



Also he was easily the weakest parts of Blade (1998). https://t.co/Mo6m09JhCg — WalkingAround (@WILD_DOG_RULES) January 27, 2023

I think it’s a little embarrassing that Stephen Dorff is only ever in the news for being mean about Marvel now, but it’s very odd watching MCU fans simultaneously claim that he’s a washed up loser nobody cares about and also that he’s somehow punching down on Marvel and Ali. — Max (@EPM106) January 27, 2023

Nobody:



Absolutely No One:



*wind whistles in distance and the soft fluttering of wings taking to flight*



Stephen Dorff: "25 YEARS AGO I WAS IN A 58% ROTTEN TOMATOES RATED PRE MARVEL MOVIE, FRIES OR SALAD DO YOU WANT TO UPSIZE YOUR MEAL FOR AN EXTRA $1?"



lmao — Kimmy Bestie of Bunzy, Co-CEO Execubetch™️ (@EasyBakedOven) January 26, 2023

This man has still, for some reason, yet to shut his mouth. I beg him, to learn the process of doing so honestly. Wait, who's Stephen Dorff again? I forgot https://t.co/buxRWUmnke — Tom (@TomMCJL) January 27, 2023

Make sure to check out "Somewhere" staring Stephen Dorff at your local dollar tree movie section ☝️ https://t.co/Mu9tKTZeIJ — Schoolboy Khalil (@WakandanConrad) January 27, 2023

It’s never nice to blast somebody’s body of work just because you don’t agree with their negative opinion on something that’s largely deemed to be bulletproof, but we can never forgive Dorff for showing up in Uwe Boll’s Alone in the Dark. Make no mistake, he’s been in some truly awful bargain basement genre flicks over the years, but the notorious “auteur” and his penchant for delivering some of the worst video game adaptations history will ever know is a black mark that’s nigh-on impossible to wash off.