Stephen King announces new novel for a familiar character

Fans of horror novelist Stephen King will be happy to know he is coming out with a brand new novel starring a beloved character from some of his past books.

The character of Holly Gibney, who is a private investigator with obsessive-compulsive disorder, will return for a new novel called Holly. She previously appeared in King’s Bill Hodges trilogy — Mr. Mercedes, Finders Keepers, and End of Watch — as well as 2018’s The Outsider.

This was all announced in the newest episode the Kingcast podcast (via Entertainment Weekly).

Justine Lupe previously portrayed Holly in the show Mr. Mercedes (originally aired on the now-defunct AT&T-owned network Audience, but is now available on Peacock) and by Synthia Erivo in the HBO series The Outsider.

King explained how Holly stole his heart to podcast hosts Eric Vespe and Scott Wampler, prompting him to want to make her the main character in her own story.

“I could never let Holly Gibney go from the Mr. Mercedes books…I mean, she was supposed to be a walk-on character and she just kind of stole the book and stole my heart and so I just finished a novel that’s called Holly and it’s all her, man.”

King’s next book is called Fairy Tale, headed to store shelves on Sept. 6, and is a fantasy story about parallel worlds locked in an epic battle between good and evil.