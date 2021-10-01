Stephen King Recommends A Controversial Netflix Documentary

Stephen King is known for his excellent movie recommendations — many of which he shares with his fanbase on Twitter. Usually, he dives into horror films or the occasional western, but this time it’s one of the most controversial documentaries on Netflix that he wanted to discuss.

Previously topping the Netflix charts Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror discusses the story of the deadliest terror attacks in human history. It was dropped on Netflix near the anniversary of the event and right when US Troops were pulling out of the region after a nearly 20-year war effort in the Middle East.

King watched the documentary and shared his thoughts about it and the politics surrounding the War on Terror with his followers on Twitter.

THE TURNING POINT, Netflix: 9/11 doc makes the failures of our invasion of Afghanistan tragically clear. Think of it as a dinner party in a hideously expensive restaurant. 3 presidents dined and dashed. Biden got stuck with the bill. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 30, 2021

As sharing political views on Twitter is always a dicey prospect, it’s no surprise that several people came out to complain about his thoughts on the documentary and the events surrounding it in general.

Biden literally voted to authorize the war as Senator. WTF you mean he "got stuck with the bill"??? https://t.co/cj3e3Lq8Kw — Scuffed Karl Marx (@ultrafard) September 30, 2021

Though far more of them rallied on the side of the famous author.

It was a really good documentary. Afghanistan started off on the right note at least, with a focused and truthful goal. More people need to watch it and think about the 100,000 Iraqis who were collateral damage in a lie that should have put a lot of people in prison. — Ami (@AmilovesSam) September 30, 2021

I prefer to call it 'chew and screw'. — Paula Lovinski (@LovinskiPaula) September 30, 2021

When Stephen King recommends something, you watch it or read it. — We call it pop (@paul_babapaul2) September 30, 2021

Those interested in watching Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror on Stephen King’s recommendation can find it streaming now on Netflix.