Steve Carell on why he loves ‘Despicable Me’ so much

'Minions: The Rise of Gru' star Steve Carrell opened up at CinemaCon about the fondness he reserves for the 'Despicable Me' franchise.

Actor Steve Carrell is back for his fourth film under Universal Pictures’ Despicable Me franchise.

Per Comicbook, Carrell will be starring in Minions: The Rise of Gru wherein he reprises his role as the eponymous reformed criminal mastermind.

When Carrell was on stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to present a selection of brand new clips from the upcoming animated film, Carrell shared some of the reasons why he loves the franchise and the story it has spun across its films:

“They’re really good family movies. They’re not condescending to children either, and that’s one of the reasons I signed on to do these. When I read the first script, and I saw all the artwork, I was like, there’s a little danger here, and kids love that – not too much, but just enough to be exciting and new and different, that had a different tone to it.”

Before showing the clip, Carrell also took time out to demonstrate to the elated audience how to mimic the voice of Gru.

Minions: The Rise of Gru, the sequel to Minions (2015), is the fifth installment in the Despicable Me franchise and so far, Carrell has starred as Gru in all the four films.

Fans will be delighted to know that two other Despicable Me stars are returning for its sequel as well: Russell Brand is making a comeback as the voice of Dr. Nefario while Julie Andrews is returning in the role of Gru’s mom, Marlena. Joining the Minions cast are Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and Lucy Lawless.

The coronavirus pandemic has spontaneously delayed the release of the film, setting back its debut date by two years. Nevertheless, Variety has reported that Minions: The Rise of Gru is now ready for its theatrical release on July 1. 2022.