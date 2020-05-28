You Can Now Stream Over 120 Horror Movies On HBO Max

HBO Max launched on May 27th and has been off to a pretty good start with well over 10,000 hours worth of content on the service from day one. If you’re a horror fan, you may be excited to hear that a fairly decent portion of those 10,000 hours include some of the biggest and most popular horror films of all time. So, if you haven’t subscribed yet, now might just be the time to do so.

Do you like Steven Spielberg and massive sharks eating people? If so, you’ll be delighted to hear that you can catch the entire Jaws franchise – which spans four films – on HBO Max right away. If you haven’t ever seen them, now’s a great opportunity to take a trip back in time to catch up on what was arguably the very first blockbuster movie series.

The majority of the Aliens films are also on the service with a few notable exceptions. Still, even without a handful of the newer movies making the cut, there are enough of them available to get you caught up on the series if you’ve never seen it. If you have, then you’re probably going to watch them anyways because they’re just that damn good.

A Nightmare on Elm Street fans will be excited to find that the entire franchise is available for streaming, too. This includes all of the mainline films from the 80s and 90s, off-shoot Freddy vs Jason, and even the 2010 remake of the original. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer to the story, this is one of horror’s most iconic series, so having the entire collection at your fingertips is pretty awesome.

Here’s the full list:

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

Alien

Aliens

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Annabelle Comes Home

Asylum

Alien vs Predator

Beware the Slenderman

The Blob (1958)

The Brood

Carnival of Souls

Cast a Deadly Spell

Cat People

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Citizen X

The Conjuring 2

Coyote Lake

Crimson Peak

Critters

Critters 2

Critters 3

Critters 4

Cronos

The Curse of La Llorona

Deep Blue Sea

Deliverance

Destroy All Monsters

Devil

The Devil’s Advocate

Diabolique

Ebirah, Horror of the Deep

Eight Legged Freaks

El Pacto (The Pact)

El Paramo (The Squad)

Equinox

Eraserhead

Eyes Without a Face

First Man into Space

Freaks

Freddy’s Dead

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th (2009)

The Frighteners

Galaxy of Terror

Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster

Godzilla (1954)

Godzilla, King of the Monsters (1956)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Godzilla Raids Again

Godzilla vs Gigan

Godzilla vs Hedorah

Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla

Godzilla vs Megalon

Gremlins

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Greta

Happy Death Day

Happy Death Day 2U

Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages

Hellboy (2019)

The Hitcher (1986)

Hostel

Hostel: Part II

Hausu

House on Haunted Hill (1999)

I Was a Teenage Zombie

Incarnate

Invasion of Astro-Monsters

IT: Chapter Two

Jason Goes to Hell

Jason X

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

King Kong

Kwaidan

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

The Little Stranger

Look Away

Lullaby

Ma

The Meg

The Most Dangerous Game

Mothra vs. Godzilla

Multiple Maniacs

Night of the Living Dead (1968)

The Nun

Onibaba

The Others

Pandorum

Pet Sematary (1989)

Piranha (1978)

The Predator

Ready or Not

Red Eye

Red Riding Hood

Rodan

Saturn 3

Scanners

Scary Movie 3

Scooby-Doo

Shutter Island

Signs

Sisters

Snatchers

Son of Godzilla

Teeth

Terror of Mechagodzilla

The Testament of Dr. Mabuse

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me

Ugetsu

Unfriended

Unfriended: Dark Web

Jordan Peele’s Us

Vampyr

The War of the Gargantuas

Wishmaster

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare

The Witches of Eastwick

The X from Outer Space

You may note that there are a few entries above that you wouldn’t normally classify as horror, but you’d be surprised at how loose the term actually is for some services. Either way, you may need something like Scooby Doo or the comical parodies of Scary Movie 3 to calm you down after an unnerving experience like Us or Hostel.

HBO Max costs $14.99 a month and is available now.