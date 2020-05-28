You Can Now Stream Over 120 Horror Movies On HBO Max
HBO Max launched on May 27th and has been off to a pretty good start with well over 10,000 hours worth of content on the service from day one. If you’re a horror fan, you may be excited to hear that a fairly decent portion of those 10,000 hours include some of the biggest and most popular horror films of all time. So, if you haven’t subscribed yet, now might just be the time to do so.
Do you like Steven Spielberg and massive sharks eating people? If so, you’ll be delighted to hear that you can catch the entire Jaws franchise – which spans four films – on HBO Max right away. If you haven’t ever seen them, now’s a great opportunity to take a trip back in time to catch up on what was arguably the very first blockbuster movie series.
The majority of the Aliens films are also on the service with a few notable exceptions. Still, even without a handful of the newer movies making the cut, there are enough of them available to get you caught up on the series if you’ve never seen it. If you have, then you’re probably going to watch them anyways because they’re just that damn good.
A Nightmare on Elm Street fans will be excited to find that the entire franchise is available for streaming, too. This includes all of the mainline films from the 80s and 90s, off-shoot Freddy vs Jason, and even the 2010 remake of the original. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer to the story, this is one of horror’s most iconic series, so having the entire collection at your fingertips is pretty awesome.
Here’s the full list:
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
Alien
Aliens
Alien 3
Alien Resurrection
Annabelle Comes Home
Asylum
Alien vs Predator
Beware the Slenderman
The Blob (1958)
The Brood
Carnival of Souls
Cast a Deadly Spell
Cat People
Child’s Play 2
Child’s Play 3
Citizen X
The Conjuring 2
Coyote Lake
Crimson Peak
Critters
Critters 2
Critters 3
Critters 4
Cronos
The Curse of La Llorona
Deep Blue Sea
Deliverance
Destroy All Monsters
Devil
The Devil’s Advocate
Diabolique
Ebirah, Horror of the Deep
Eight Legged Freaks
El Pacto (The Pact)
El Paramo (The Squad)
Equinox
Eraserhead
Eyes Without a Face
First Man into Space
Freaks
Freddy’s Dead
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th (2009)
The Frighteners
Galaxy of Terror
Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster
Godzilla (1954)
Godzilla, King of the Monsters (1956)
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)
Godzilla Raids Again
Godzilla vs Gigan
Godzilla vs Hedorah
Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla
Godzilla vs Megalon
Gremlins
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
Greta
Happy Death Day
Happy Death Day 2U
Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages
Hellboy (2019)
The Hitcher (1986)
Hostel
Hostel: Part II
Hausu
House on Haunted Hill (1999)
I Was a Teenage Zombie
Incarnate
Invasion of Astro-Monsters
IT: Chapter Two
Jason Goes to Hell
Jason X
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
King Kong
Kwaidan
Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
The Little Stranger
Look Away
Lullaby
Ma
The Meg
The Most Dangerous Game
Mothra vs. Godzilla
Multiple Maniacs
Night of the Living Dead (1968)
The Nun
Onibaba
The Others
Pandorum
Pet Sematary (1989)
Piranha (1978)
The Predator
Ready or Not
Red Eye
Red Riding Hood
Rodan
Saturn 3
Scanners
Scary Movie 3
Scooby-Doo
Shutter Island
Signs
Sisters
Snatchers
Son of Godzilla
Teeth
Terror of Mechagodzilla
The Testament of Dr. Mabuse
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me
Ugetsu
Unfriended
Unfriended: Dark Web
Jordan Peele’s Us
Vampyr
The War of the Gargantuas
Wishmaster
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare
The Witches of Eastwick
The X from Outer Space
You may note that there are a few entries above that you wouldn’t normally classify as horror, but you’d be surprised at how loose the term actually is for some services. Either way, you may need something like Scooby Doo or the comical parodies of Scary Movie 3 to calm you down after an unnerving experience like Us or Hostel.
HBO Max costs $14.99 a month and is available now.
Source: Bloody Disgusting
