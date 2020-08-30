Where To Stream Chadwick Boseman’s Movies Online

Earlier this week, the heartbreaking news arrived that Chadwick Boseman had passed away from colon cancer at the age of just 43. It’s proving hard for his fans to process as the Marvel star had elected to keep his illness private, ever since he was diagnosed four years ago. Of course, social media has been filled with an outpouring of grief for such a talented performer and a beloved figure in the industry, taken from us at far too young of an age.

Some small solace we can take from Boseman’s death though is that he made a huge impact on cinema with several acclaimed roles to his name. His resume is tragically nowhere near as long as it should have been, but we still have a range of movies to watch and rewatch to remind ourselves of how good he was. And if you’re hoping to catch one of his projects over the weekend to honor Boseman, here’s where you can find some of them online.

First of all, no doubt many will feel like rewatching a few of his MCU movies – Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. All of them can be found on Disney Plus, so you can marathon King T’Challa’s entire arc if you want to.

On Netflix, meanwhile, you can find Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, Boseman’s final project released prior to his death, though there are still more to come posthumously. The film was a huge hit and is likely to make a big splash at next year’s Academy Awards. Netflix is likewise streaming 2016’s revenge thriller Message From the King, with Boseman in the starring role.

The actor also featured in three biopics celebrating legendary Black Americans. Get On Up, in which he played James Brown, is available on HBO Max, while 42, where he played Jackie Robinson, and Marshall, starring Boseman as Thurgood Marshall, aren’t currently on any streaming site but they can be rented for just $3.99 on the likes of Prime, iTunes and Vudu. On September 5th, meanwhile, 21 Bridges – a crime thriller produced by the Russo brothers – arrives on Showtime.

Rest in peace, Chadwick Boseman. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time.