‘Stream’ horror movie release date confirmed

After a string of horror releases in the first quarter of 2024, including Abigail, Immaculate, and The First Omen (not to mention the really, really terrifying Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire), Stream aims to keep the scares coming as it will hit the theaters soon.

Recommended Videos

The plot of Stream follows the Keenan family, who decide to embark on a nostalgic getaway to reconnect and strengthen their bond. However, their peaceful retreat quickly turns into a fight for survival when they find themselves trapped in a hotel with four deranged murderers on the loose. As the family navigates the seemingly mundane halls that have become a deadly trap, they must rely on each other to make it out alive.

While the premise of a family vacation gone wrong is not entirely new to the horror genre, Stream promises to deliver a fresh take on the classic setup. With director Michael Leavy at the helm and Damien Leone, known for his work on the Terrifier franchise, handling the makeup effects, the film may have some potential.

The movie’s trailer, which dropped in October 2023, generated buzz among genre enthusiasts, hinting at the terror that awaits the unsuspecting Keenan family. Now it’s confirmed by Deadline that The Stream horror movie will release on August 21, 2024, through the Iconic Events distributor. Fans across the United States, Canada, and Mexico can catch it in theatres as it’s set for the wide release.

However, let’s not forget that track record of the horror genre so far, as we’ve had a mixed bag of releases. Director Michael Leavy seems confident in the film’s potential as most of the crew members were involved in the production of Terrifier and its sequels. The films have gained notoriety for their extreme gore and violence, with reports of audience members fainting or vomiting during screenings.

While it remains to be seen whether Stream will make significant waves in the horror genre, the film certainly has the potential to deliver a thrilling and suspenseful ride for audiences. With a premise that taps into the fear of being trapped in a nightmarish situation, Stream might be a worthy addition to the growing list of horror releases in 2024.

If Leavy and his team can manage to subvert expectations then Stream could be a summer sleeper hit. But if the film fails to live up to its promises, it could end up being just another forgettable entry in an increasingly crowded genre.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more