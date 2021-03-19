New Study Names Avengers: Endgame As The Best Superhero Movie Of All-Time

The culmination of the Infinity Saga may have recently lost the title of highest-grossing movie in history after James Cameron’s Avatar reclaimed the top spot by easily surpassing the $8 million it needed from a Chinese re-release, but Avengers: Endgame can at least take solace that a new poll has named it as the best superhero movie of all-time.

Naturally, everyone has their own opinions as to what comic book blockbuster is deserving of such a title, and the results are based on a number of factors including the critical, commercial and audiences response, so you can’t say that the analysis hasn’t been thorough. A team of researchers examined 100 superhero films to get their results, and they looked at the IMDb audience rating, the average on review aggregator Metacritic, annual volume of online searches and global box office takings adjusted for inflation to deliver a score out of 100 that would determine the rankings.

Endgame came out on top with a score of 78.67, while all the way back in 100th position was The Toxic Avenger at 33.24. There’s no sign of big hitters like Logan or Deadpool, but you can check out the Top 10 below and see if you agree with the findings.

Avengers: Endgame

Joker

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight Rises

The Avengers

The Incredibles

Incredibles 2

Wonder Woman

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It can’t be denied that every title to reside in the Top 10 is a fantastic comic book movie in its own right, even if the law of box office averages leans in the favor of commercial success given that eight of them sailed past the billion dollar mark in theaters. That being said, most people would agree that Avengers: Endgame comfortably sits in the genre’s upper echelons, even if many wouldn’t name it as the single best ever.