Sub-Zero Voice Actor Wants To Voice Green Lantern Green Lantern in DC Animated Universe

Bayardo De Murguia, the voice actor of Sub-Zero in the upcoming Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, explained how he wants to bring Kyle Rayner’s Green Lantern to the DC Animated Universe.

In an interview with Comic Book Movie, Murguia explained that he would like to return to the DCAU as the Kyle Rayner version of Green Lantern.

“You know what, in the future, because I’m Mexican-American, I’d take a swing at Kyle Rayner, who is one of the Green Lanterns. He’s also Mexican-American, so I would say him. You haven’t seen much of him, and I’d like to give it a shot one day!” Murguia said.

Most fans would love to see a new animated movie about the Green Lantern Corps, and Murguia is a seasoned voice actor perfect for the job. There is already a live-action Green Lantern show in development for HBO Max, but an additional animated series focusing on a different Green Lantern sounds exciting.

In the meantime, fans can catch Murguia as Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms. This highly anticipated sequel to Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge picks up right after the first film as out world prepares to invade Earthrealm. Scorpion killed the first Sub-Zero in Scorpion’s Revenge after being tricked by Quan Chi, and his brother Kuai Liang is out for revenge. Fans can also expect the return of iconic characters like Liu Kang, Kitana, and Kung Lao.



Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms releases on Aug. 31