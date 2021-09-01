Sucker Punch Stars Reunite, Jena Malone Teases A Prequel

Zack Snyder recently opined that Sucker Punch was his most misunderstood movie, with the filmmaker lamenting that his attempt to skewer the objectification of women in Hollywood blockbusters ended up with the fantasy actioner being widely criticized for doing just that, via a series of set pieces featuring young women in skimpy clothes battling all sorts of enemies in stylized and borderline fetishized fashion.

Matters weren’t helped by the fact Sucker Punch isn’t very good, holding a weak Rotten Tomatoes score of just 22%, while it flopped at the box office after failing to crack $90 million globally on an $82 million budget. The R-rated Extended Edition was better, though, but still not enough to polish this particular cinematic turd.

Depending on how you feel about the movie, it’s either been terrifying or exciting to hear Snyder and several of his Sucker Punch cast members talk up the potential of revisiting the property. As you can see below, the entire core ensemble recently reunited, and it’ll no doubt lead to the rumors gathering momentum once again.

Jena Malone, arguably the biggest proponent of bestowing the world with more Sucker Punch, took things one step further by reposting the image on her own social media accounts, accompanied by the hashtag #letsmakeaprequel. Is there a chance it could happen? Well, Warner Bros. own the rights to the property, but they’d probably be more than happy to hand it over seeing as they’re firmly out of the Zack Snyder business, so it shouldn’t be completely discounted just yet.