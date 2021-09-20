Suicide Squad Director Shares 2 New Ayer Cut Images

With Zack Snyder’s Justice League releasing earlier this year and James Gunn’s standalone sequel The Suicide Squad debuting over the summer, fan interest in a Suicide Squad director’s cut is through the roof right now. DC fans are desperate to see David Ayer’s original vision for the first Task Force X movie.

With Warner Bros. and HBO Max seemingly unmotivated to do anything about that at this stage, Ayer has been sharing tidbits from his version on social media. Last night, the filmmaker shared a couple of new images on his Instagram Stories (via Twitter account @CutAyer), which you can check out in the gallery below. The first sees Jared Leto’s Joker looking anguished as he holds a gun to his throat and the other showcases one of his masked henchmen, known as the Goat-Headed Priest.

The first photo clearly comes from a scene that we got some of in the theatrical cut—when Joker is updated on Harley’s location in a room filled with carefully laid-out knives, laptops, and (for some reason) baby clothes. Clearly, there was much more to this sequence than we’ve seen, though. Meanwhile, the Goat-Headed Priest was one of the goons who helped Joker break out of Arkham Asylum. Again, he appears to have a bigger role in the Ayer Cut.

Previously, Ayer has shared some more illuminating images, like a shot of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn kissing Will Smith’s Deadshot, confirming that a romance between the pair blossomed after Harls had turned from the Joker in the director’s original vision. While these latest pics are not quite so revealing, they do promise that there’s plenty more footage of Leto’s Clown Prince out there that we’ve yet to glimpse.

With Zack Snyder’s Justice League following up its strong streaming debut with a mighty home video launch last week, hopefully WB will start to seriously consider releasing the Suicide Squad Ayer Cut.