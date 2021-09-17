Zack Snyder’s Justice League Dominates Home Video Sales Chart

Just when the Warner Bros. boardroom thought they’d seen the last of fan campaigns to follow in the wake of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, along comes the home video release to reignite the fervor all over again. The day the four-hour epic became available to purchase in physical form, it was right back to trending on social media for the former HBO Max exclusive.

There have even been rumors that the studio was actively trying to suppress the Blu-ray and DVD release, but even if that is true, it hasn’t made a dent in the sales figures. According to Media Play News, the Snyder Cut has been outselling The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It by a five-to-one ratio, with the three-movie SnyderVerse box set additionally managing to crack the Top 20.

It’s yet another win for the filmmaker’s original version of Justice League, which was years in the making to begin with. Once the mythical extended cut of the superhero blockbuster became a reality, it went on to spend months at the forefront of the cultural conversation, all while WB disregarded the film as official canon.

Huge HBO Max viewership numbers and even bigger home video sales still won’t change the studio’s mind, though, at least for the time being. Nonetheless, Zack Snyder’s Justice League continues to prove itself as one of 2021’s marquee titles, regardless of genre or release model,