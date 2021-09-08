Justice League Fans Celebrate The Snyder Cut’s Home Video Release

Almost six months after premiering on HBO Max, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is finally available to purchase on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K. It’s been a long time coming for fans, especially when the four-hour DCEU epic was released on disc in many international markets as far back as the end of May, which may have something to do with WarnerMedia’s streaming service being unavailable beyond domestic shores.

History has shown that SnyderVerse enthusiasts love nothing more than a hashtag and social media campaign to drum up awareness and buzz for any and all things Justice League-related, so you won’t be shocked to discover that #SnyderCutHomeComing was trending yesterday as folks got their hands on a copy. As you can see below, plenty of them were happy to let everyone know they still haven’t given up on the dream of seeing those sequels.

The SnyderVerse is possible, there is still hope!!!



We can all hold it, today every American can too!!! 🙌🏼❤️#SnyderCutHomeComing #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/7WAOQcDPPQ — Kayniac (@KayneIvor) September 7, 2021

Zack Snyder’s Justice Available now in U.S. stores!



At my local Best Buy 😍#SnyderCutHomeComing pic.twitter.com/WA4Hqf1ELd — Leonidas (#ReleaseTheAyerCut ) (@Signs2323) September 7, 2021

Snyder Cut blu Ray is getting sold out. The demand is still MASSIVE 🔥😳#SnyderCutHomeComing — 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐧𝐲𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 (@Itssan17) September 7, 2021

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

I just checked out of Best Buy to buy a copy of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The cashier told said “WOW THESE THINGS ARE SELLING LIKE CRAZY! Did it just get released or something?”



I said it released today! He told me he “loved the movie” #SnyderCutHomeComing pic.twitter.com/ZQ1GvHenNY — Leonidas (#ReleaseTheAyerCut ) (@Signs2323) September 7, 2021

Zack Snyder’s Justice League set records, and enjoyed success on world wide streaming apps. HBO Max included! Also, the physical disc has dominated sales in the UK 5 weeks at #1.



Now is your turn USA. Don’t let us down! Get your copy and prove it’s worth! #SnyderCutHomeComing pic.twitter.com/TrLEByt02X — Leonidas (#ReleaseTheAyerCut ) (@Signs2323) September 7, 2021

It brings things full circle in a lot of respects, when folks were sharing videos online that showed them destroying their copies of the theatrical edition before the Snyder Cut was officially confirmed, and now the disc can slot nicely into the space vacated by the vilified version that completely bastardized what Zack Snyder originally had in mind.

Just when you think the hype train is about to gently glide into the station, along comes the Justice League home video release to reignite the fervor. As far as Warner Bros. are concerned, though, the SnyderVerse is over, but there’s evidently no sign of the fanbase giving up the ghost.