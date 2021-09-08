Justice League Fans Celebrate The Snyder Cut’s Home Video Release
Almost six months after premiering on HBO Max, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is finally available to purchase on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K. It’s been a long time coming for fans, especially when the four-hour DCEU epic was released on disc in many international markets as far back as the end of May, which may have something to do with WarnerMedia’s streaming service being unavailable beyond domestic shores.
History has shown that SnyderVerse enthusiasts love nothing more than a hashtag and social media campaign to drum up awareness and buzz for any and all things Justice League-related, so you won’t be shocked to discover that #SnyderCutHomeComing was trending yesterday as folks got their hands on a copy. As you can see below, plenty of them were happy to let everyone know they still haven’t given up on the dream of seeing those sequels.
It brings things full circle in a lot of respects, when folks were sharing videos online that showed them destroying their copies of the theatrical edition before the Snyder Cut was officially confirmed, and now the disc can slot nicely into the space vacated by the vilified version that completely bastardized what Zack Snyder originally had in mind.
Just when you think the hype train is about to gently glide into the station, along comes the Justice League home video release to reignite the fervor. As far as Warner Bros. are concerned, though, the SnyderVerse is over, but there’s evidently no sign of the fanbase giving up the ghost.
