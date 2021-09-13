Warner Bros May Be Trying To Suppress Zack Snyder’s Justice League Blu-Ray Release

Zack Snyder’s Justice League was a big hit for HBO Max. The director’s most ardent critics had to eat humble pie, there was so much interest HBO Max crashed, and it shot to the top of the streaming charts around the world. All this was supreme vindication for the dogged fans who campaigned to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.

But this success left Warner Bros. in a difficult position. They’ve spent the last few years moving away from Zack Snyder’s plans for the DCEU, with The Batman heading to screens next year and a J.J. Abrams-produced Superman movie in the pipeline. But, after the cliffhanger ending of Justice League, audiences are clamoring to see these plot lines resolved and the SnyderVerse restored.

Conspiracy theories have abounded that HBO Max executives were instrumental in getting the Snyder cut to screens, having to go over the heads of Warner Bros, who wanted to see it permanently buried. Now, in an interesting twist, Screen Rant has noticed that the trailer for the Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD release of the Snyder cut has been left unlisted on their official YouTube channel.

Cyborg star and WB critic Ray Fisher commented on the move on Twitter with a smirking face emoji, indicating that he also believes this is an intentional jab at the movie from the studio.

This isn’t the only passive-aggressive move from WB. Earlier this year, eyebrows were raised after they posted a trailer for the awful original cut of Justice League soon after the Snyder cut landed. I’d like to think that these incredibly highly paid executives aren’t basically petty little children, but let’s face it, the evidence is mounting up.

With Snyder focusing on his Netflix work it’s looking unlikely that the SnyderVerse will continue, but then I assumed that Zack Snyder’s Justice League would never see release, so who knows?