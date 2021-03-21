Zack Snyder’s Justice League Is Absolutely Dominating The Streaming Charts

After years in the making, Zack Snyder’s Justice League was finally released this week, with the director’s cut hitting HBO Max in the US and various VOD platforms internationally on Thursday, March 18th. There was much speculation over whether all the hype from loyal DC fans prior to its arrival would actually translate to high audience interest or not, but now it looks like we can safely say that the Snyder Cut is a bonafide success.

As FlixPatrol revealed, Justice League 2021 is ranking as the most popular title on HBO in no less than 21 countries, not to mention sitting at the top of the charts on both iTunes and Google to boot in 24 and 25 countries apiece. What’s more, all the interest in the Snyder Cut is rubbing off on other DCEU movies, too, with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman and even the 2017 JL theatrical cut enjoying a boost to their stats.

And it’s not just grabbing eyeballs, either, also it’s also going down hugely well with critics and fans alike. Sitting at a strong 74% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film’s critical consensus promises that it will “satisfy the fans who willed it into existence.” That rating means it’s currently the second best-reviewed of Snyder’s movies on RT, behind his Dawn of the Dead remake, which is only 1% higher. Meanwhile, JL‘s audience score is a near-perfect 96%.

Clocking in at over four longs in length, the Snyder Cut is giving folks lots to chew over, but it seems like this really is it for the director’s corner of the DCEU. At least the filmmaker’s fans can look forward to his next movie coming later this year – zombie heist flick Army of the Dead is on its way to Netflix. Meanwhile, if you’ve yet to catch Zack Snyder’s Justice League, here are some pointers on the best way to watch it.