‘Suicide Squad’ director still hoping ‘time will repair’ a DC dud ‘eviscerated’ for reasons outside his control

Those with long memories will recall a time when David Ayer claimed that he was done talking about his infamous experience helming Suicide Squad, but it goes without saying that he’s long since abandoned any intentions he had of letting sleeping DCU dogs lie.

In fact, the filmmaker has become increasingly open and honest when it comes to addressing the concerns, criticisms, and questions fans still have over a comic book blockbuster backed by a phenomenal marketing campaign turning out to be both a monster-sized box office hit and the worst-reviewed entry in the history of its franchise at the same time.

A lot of the scorn has been pointed in the direction of Jared Leto’s Joker – something Ayer isn’t above taking responsibility for when the occasion calls for it – but Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn has now been dragged back into the orbit, with the End of Watch and Harsh Times creator voicing his displeasure at her storyline being “eviscerated.”

Her character arc was also eviscerated. https://t.co/xTmd9NeMfh — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) March 13, 2023

Of course, where Harley goes her beau will inevitably follow, with Ayer once more lamenting just how much of Leto’s performance as the Clown Prince of Crime was left on the cutting room floor, something that we’ve been led to believe changes the course of the entire narrative in more ways than one.

I know. It’s heartbreaking. It’s not what I originally shot. The reason I’m so tenacious all this is he had an actually story and purpose. It’s maddening. He was presented in the worst possible light. Time will repair this. 🫶🏼 https://t.co/g3VZ6s9Mrs — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) March 13, 2023

James Gunn has reiterated several times over that the SnyderVerse is dead, but he hasn’t come anywhere close to confirming the mythical Ayer Cut is in the same boat. If anything, he’s definitely not ruling it out, and it would be a cathartic experience for both longtime backers of the maligned misfire and its architect were his unfiltered and unsullied vision to end up seeing the light of day.