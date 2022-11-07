Recently, as the Rock says, the hierarchy of power in the DCEU has changed. While he brought a passion project of iffy quality to the screen, director James Gunn leads behind the scenes now with Peter Safran. Since taking control, fans of earlier work have been lobbying the pair to put out different versions or save shows, they have responded, and now, so has a director.

Beautifully said James. DC is lucky to have you 🙏🏼 https://t.co/IF4ARMYn0f — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) November 7, 2022

Director David Ayer — who did the 2016 Suicide Squad — tweeted the above after Gunn spoke to the fan campaigns to save the above-mentioned CW show, and release Ayer’s version of a film edited in a different direction, infamously, behind the scenes. Gunn says they are open to everything, but are focused on the story going forward, and invite fans to join them. Gunn likes the tweet from Ayer, and, for fans of the End of Watch director, the new era has given them more hope than they have had in prior years.

Hope he is able to make it happen 🙏🏼



Creative looking out for creatives sounds like a great DC moving forward #ReleaseTheAyerCut — The Ayer Cut (@CutAyer) November 7, 2022

For others, this sentiment rings as disingenuous. They see Gunn as saying no to the idea, are surprised at Ayer following him and re-tweeting his comments, and express surprise as his ability to do it after everything that has happened since the 2016 release.

He is so politely saying no, yet you follow him, like him and appreciate him. How do you do it? — LoL king (@Samip_5) November 7, 2022

Several others also have hope and, for one fan, the best thing in the future would be for the world to move forward while giving fans what was promised in the past, albeit in a different form than live-action, which would likely cost far less to get produced.

Hope in the future they can give us animated snyder verse (included ayer animated ss). But for now im glad they want to move forward with their own future plans. — many.eyes (@Maggotrush) November 7, 2022

The next DCEU film on deck is Shazam! Fury of the Gods. A reset of the series may come with The Flash next year.