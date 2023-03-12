‘Suicide Squad’ director boldly opts to engage with the trolls and gets his feelings hurt as a result

Social media has proven to be a blessing and a curse in equal measure, and when it comes to the superhero genre, militant fandoms are always demanding answers for their most burning questions. In addition, they’ve also got a recurring habit of trashing the hard work put in by various cast, crew, and creative team members, with Suicide Squad director David Ayer the latest in the firing line.

Regardless of the unwavering support for the campaign backing his cut of the dismal DCU blockbuster be rescued from the Warner Bros. vault and released to the world, there are just as many people out there who’d rather forget that Suicide Squad existed at all. We’re closing in on seven years since the film’s release, and yet Jared Leto’s Joker is still a hotly-contested talking point.

via Warner Bros.

After recently admitting that he regretted the infamous forehead tattoo, trolls took it upon themselves to air their grievances directly to the writer and director who was unceremoniously deposed during post-production, and while he did bat back a couple of times, Ayer let his sensitivity shine through in the end.

Hate is not a healthy word. Do you and the other we’s support my cut revealed? Can you articulate what is so upsetting about the cut you were show Is it possible my cut solves many issues? Honestly curious. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/l27oBY1RMp — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) March 11, 2023

Often these comments come from a series of bot / commercial accounts. Sometimes I stir the waters to pull them in so I can block them. They’ll show up with new accounts soon enough. Most are trolling. A couple I find very concerning. https://t.co/zVmMSm0Aqj — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) March 12, 2023

I’m sensitive 🥹 no bully https://t.co/HlZzCnzzqB — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) March 12, 2023

The internet can often be a rancid hellscape where the worst of humanity bubbles to the surface, but in the grand scheme of things, holding an active disdain for a comic book adaptation is hardly the most consequential thing in the world. The theatrical edition of Suicide Squad is not very good – something Ayer is fully aware of and completely open to admitting – but there comes a point when the constant barrage of abuse and vitriol simply becomes too much.