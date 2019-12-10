The Suicide Squad Will Reportedly Feature Two Separate Squads

The Suicide Squad is set to bring back a bunch of stars from the 2016 movie, as well as welcoming a horde of new faces into Task Force X. When writer/director James Gunn unveiled the full cast list a few months ago, fans were left perplexed over how so many characters could be squeezed into the DC sequel. Well, wonder no more, as we now have the answer: the movie will feature two separate squads (spoilers to follow).

We Got This Covered has received an update on the plot from our sources – the same ones who told us Viola Davis would return in the film and that a Green Lantern show was in the works for HBO Max, both of which turned out to be true – and apparently, there will be two different teams in the movie. Squad A is the one we’ve already seen in action thanks to set photos. Their roster consists of Sean Gunn as Weasel, Flula Borg as Javelin, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Michael Rooker as Savant, Mayling Ng as Mongal and, last but not least, Nathan Fillion as Arm-Fall-Off Boy. Though we’re told that the film will rename him the Detachable Kid.

And you shouldn’t get too attached to these guys, either, as Squad A is due to be killed off pretty much immediately – we were told it’ll happen within the first ten minutes of the film. Apparently, they’ll all perish when they’re sent on a mission to bring in some kind of monster on the orders of Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). After this team fails, the Wall will then send in a new squad and these will be the real protagonists of the movie.

Squad B is made up of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Vigilante (Idris Elba), Ratcatcher (Daniella Melchior), Peacemaker (John Cena), King Shark (Steve Agee), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian) and Rick Flagg (Joel Kinnaman). These anti-heroes will be sent to Panama on the same quest as the previous lot: to bring in a mysterious monster. Previous reports have pointed to there being some sort of alien presence on Earth in the film as well, so this monster is presumably of extra-terrestrial origin.

In any case, given that The Suicide Squad is currently shooting in Atlanta before moving on to Panama, and is due to arrive in theaters in August 2021, we should learn more soon, so be sure to stay tuned.