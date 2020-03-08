Moviegoers have already got to know Thor very well over the past decade of the MCU, but what about that other mythological hero who’s a prominent figure in the Marvel universe? Hercules has been around since the sixties and is a longtime member of the Avengers. He’s been a no-show on the big screen so far, though, but that could be about to change in the upcoming Phase 4.

Sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us Marvel was working on TV series for Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk, and that John Cena was playing Vin Diesel’s brother in Fast & Furious 9 – say that Hercules is on his way to the MCU. The studio’s exact plans for him are currently unclear, but they do know they want him to be a recurring player, with a potential Disney Plus TV series on the cards as well as multiple possible movie appearances.

Hercules may – note the added emphasis – even show up in Thor: Love and Thunder, we’re told. This would only be a small role for the character, however, and would likely amount to a cameo. It’s not set in stone just yet, either, but given that Herc is traditionally depicted as a rival to the God of Thunder, it would make a lot of sense to first introduce him into the MCU in that production.

We’ve also heard that Marvel is eyeing up Jai Courtney for the part. The Australian star has already joined the superhero genre, of course, thanks to his turn as Digger Harkness/Captain Boomerang in Suicide Squad. He’s set to reprise the supervillain in James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad, too. Playing Boomerang has shown off Courtney’s comedy skills and we know he can play an action hero from his many other roles, so he’d certainly be a good fit for the Greek demi-god.

Tell us, though, are you excited by the idea of Hercules turning up in the MCU, maybe even as soon as November 2021? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.