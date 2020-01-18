The Suicide Squad Star Reportedly Being Eyed To Play MCU’s Ironheart

A while back, we told you that there were plans to replace Tony Stark/Iron Man in the MCU with young newcomer Riri Williams aka Ironheart.

If you’re not familiar with the character, she’s a relatively fresh face in the pages of Marvel Comics and is a genius MIT student who manages to reverse engineer Stark’s armor, using it to fight crime. Taking note of her skills, smarts and even seeing a bit of himself in her, Tony ultimately becomes Riri’s mentor and even creates an AI version of himself to help her out in battle.

Now that Iron Man is gone from the MCU, the franchise obviously needs someone to take his place and recent reports have pointed to Ironheart debuting in a Disney Plus show in the near future. In fact, we already know that the series is in early development and while casting hasn’t officially begun just yet, we do know of at least one person who the studio’s interested in.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Marvel was eyeing Daniel Radcliffe for Moon Knight and Disney is doing a National Treasure 3, both of which have since been confirmed – Kevin Feige and co. are looking at The Suicide Squad‘s Storm Reid – or Storm Reid-type actresses, if they can’t get her – for the role. And while things can always change between now and when casting kicks off, we’ve been assured that this is the direction they’re heading in at the moment.

It makes sense, too, as Reid is exactly the type of rising young star who Marvel would like to get their hands on, with the studio having taken many, many rising stars over the past decade or so and turning them into household names. They have a habit of doing it and often to great success, so to lock in Reid now, as she’s just starting to make her ascent in Hollywood, would certainly be smart. And given that this comes to us from the same sources who also told us Deadpool 3 was in development months before Ryan Reynolds confirmed it, we’ve no reason to doubt it.

Tell us, though, would you like to see Storm Reid, or an actress like her, take on the role of Ironheart? Or did you have someone else in mind? As always, let us know your thoughts down below.