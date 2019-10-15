The Suicide Squad’s James Gunn Says DC Offered Him Whatever He Wanted

James Gunn is making the jump from the MCU to the DCEU with The Suicide Squad, the reboot/sequel to the 2016 movie helmed by David Ayer. The switch of superhero universes happened after he was initially removed from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in the summer of 2018 and by October, he’d found a new gig at DC. But how did this come about?

Well, the filmmaker conducted a casual Instagram Q&A over the weekend, with one fan taking the opportunity to ask him if he’d been offered any other DC films apart from The Suicide Squad. Gunn revealed that he’d actually been offered practically anything he was interested in, but he was ultimately drawn to Task Force X.

“I was basically offered whatever I wanted. I most wanted to do Squad.”

This corroborates past reports, as earlier this year, THR told us that Gunn had been offered a Superman movie before he chose to do TSS. We Got This Covered was also informed back in June that Warner Bros. wanted him to do a Justice League reboot. Although, J.J. Abrams is now said to be the new top pick for the project.

Clearly, there’s just something about a ragtag team of anti-heroes that appeals to the Guardians director. The difference with Suicide Squad is that, whereas the Guardians are a close-knit family, the cast for his DC flick is bursting at the seams. From original stars like Margot Robbie and Jai Courtney, Gunn regulars like Nathan Fillion and Michael Rooker to big names like Idris Elba and John Cena. Gunn’s hinted that we shouldn’t get attached to them though, so expect a lot of death in The Suicide Squad.