Supergirl Will Reportedly Cameo In The Next Superman Movie

The Superman side of the DCEU is currently in limbo following the failure of Justice League. Though Batman’s soon to be rebooted in the form of Robert Pattinson, it’s unknown whether Henry Cavill is 100% out or if a new actor is on their way in. What is known, though, is that Warner Bros. hopes to revitalize the Kryptonian mythos somewhat through a Supergirl movie starring Kal-El’s cousin Kara.

No cast and crew have been announced as yet, but We Got This Covered has learned a lot about WB’s plans via our sources, the same ones who told us Tom Welling was returning for “Crisis” and that Jonah Hill was starring in The Batman, both of which are now confirmed. Apparently, WB’s hopeful that the Girl of Steel will make a big impact on the DC universe. So much so that whatever shape the next Superman movie may take, the plan is to get Supergirl involved in it. The current thinking is that she’ll drop by for a cameo, perhaps helping Big Blue take down the film’s big bad.

Likewise, the idea is to have Superman feature in a supporting role in Supergirl as well, probably as something of a mentor to Kara. This makes a lot of sense, too, as the core of the character across all versions is that she was sent to Earth to watch over her baby cousin but her cosmic flight was delayed, meaning she finally arrived when he was fully grown and now older than her.

It’s not clear if this is still the intention, but reports from a while back pointed to Brainiac serving as the main antagonist of the film. There’d been talk of it being set in the 1970s as well, completing separating itself from Man of Steel. However, we were recently told that a return for Cavill hasn’t been ruled out at present, so this time period might not be where the project is headed anymore. In any case, stay tuned for further updates.