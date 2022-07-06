Superior Iron Man finally joins the Illuminati in ‘Doctor Strange 2’ fan edit

Following the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ first trailer, rumors began to circulate online that Superior Iron Man would be showing up through the multiverse. While that didn’t happen, one fan has crafted a version of the Illuminati assembling sequence making this a reality.

In a post to the Marvel Studios subreddit, user TaranStark shared their 3D animated creation of the Illuminati scene which features Captain Carter, Black Bolt, and of course Superior Iron Man.

Superior Iron Man has his own comic-book accurate look, donning a silver suit with blue lights. The creator has teased that there will still be one more character joining the Illuminati line-up in their creation, but hasn’t yet shared who it would be.

While this is animated, it is likely the closest fans will ever get to seeing Superior Iron Man alongside other MCU characters. Since the rumors were put to rest with the launch of Doctor Strange 2, there has been no indication that Marvel Studio has any plans for this character to show up.

There was some basis to the rumors of Superior Iron Man appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the first trailer gave fans a glimpse of Ultron bots — a creation of Tony Stark’s in the main MCU universe.

Also in this initial trailer, we only got a brief glimpse of Captain Marvel in combat using her powers, which could easily be mistaken for Iron Man’s blasters.

While Superior Iron Man may not appear, fans can stream Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Disney Plus right now.