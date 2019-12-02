Superman And Lex Luthor Might Show Up In Joker Sequels

Though it’s yet to be officially confirmed, a Joker sequel feels inevitable at this point given the enormous success of the recent psychological thriller starring Joaquin Phoenix as the Clown Prince of Crime. In fact, We Got This Covered has heard that writer/director Todd Phillips may well have plans for a trilogy of films, which would expand to cover other unique takes on different characters from across the DC universe. Case in point: Superman and Lex Luthor.

Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us J.J. Abrams had been offered a Green Lantern and/or Man of Steel movie by WB, and that the Justice Society of America will appear in Black Adam, both of which have since been confirmed – say that the studio is considering including Supes and his nemesis in Joker 2 or 3 in some capacity. There’s previously been talk of Warner Bros. working on a Joker-like Lex Luthor movie, so we know the idea’s definitely floating around. Likewise, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Phillips has met with WB about getting his hands on other key DC villains. So, Supes and Luthor meeting Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck definitely seems plausible.

It’s easy to imagine how Luthor could fit into Joker‘s world as well. The first movie already employed some Trump criticism in its interpretation of Thomas Wayne and Luthor’s a character who lends himself even better to that. Superman, meanwhile, seems quite far away from Joker‘s dark, grounded universe, but Phillips would probably have some fun with delivering a much different portrayal of Krypton’s last son. Could he be a man who simply believes he’s a super-powered alien? Perhaps.

Joker sequels may also jump forward in time to when Bruce Wayne’s an adult and has become Batman. Remember, this won’t be Robert Pattinson’s version and WB is apparently thinking of getting a big name in to play the Dark Knight. In fact, we’ve so far heard that Bradley Cooper and Ryan Gosling are being talked about. In other words, get ready to dive back into the Jokerverse for some more messed-up takes on your favorite DC characters.