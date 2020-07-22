New Superman: Man Of Tomorrow Photos Feature Lex Luthor, Lois Lane And Lobo

Following the release of Justice League Dark: Apokolips War earlier this year, Warner Bros. Animation has completed the ongoing narrative that’s been unfolding across their DC animated movies for years and is about to start afresh with Superman: Man of Tomorrow. The film will go back to basics with its story, as well as bringing in an impressive cast of A-listers to voice the iconic characters. Not to mention that it’ll be brought to life with a brand new art style, too.

Ahead of its arrival next month, four new stills from Man of Tomorrow have been unveiled today which showcase not just the Last Son of Krypton himself but also a couple of his closest allies and most dangerous enemies. Namely, the first pic captures a classic Supes moment, with the hero having a conversation with Lois Lane while floating. The second one, meanwhile, introduces us to Lex Luthor, who’s no doubt got some evil plans for that rocket.

The third is another look at the growing connection between Kal-El and Lois, as he offers her his hand, and fourth and finally, the Main Man himself Lobo arrives on the scene, with Superman and Martian Manhunter in the background – and they don’t look too pleased to see the last Czarnian turn up on their turf.

The movie features an all-star cast – one of the best ever formed for one of these productions – including Darren Criss (Superman), Alexandra Daddario (Lois), Zachary Quinto (Luthor), Ryan Hurst (Lobo), Brett Dalton (Parasite), Ike Amadi (Manhunter), Neil Flynn (Jonathan Kent) and Bellamy Young (Martha Kent). Plot-wise, Man of Tomorrow follows Clark Kent’s first days in Metropolis, as he struggles to balance his life as a superhero with his internship at The Daily Planet.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow arrives on Digital from August 23rd, before debuting on DVD, Blu-Ray and 4K Ultra HD on September 8th.