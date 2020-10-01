Superman Will Reportedly Show Up In Black Adam Post-Credits Scene

Looking at the facts, it would be a lot more surprising if Henry Cavill’s Superman didn’t show up in Black Adam. The 37 year-old recently extended his contract with Warner Bros. to continue playing the Big Blue Boy Scout, although the deal is reportedly said to be for cameos only, while Dwayne Johnson has made it abundantly clear that he wants a piece of the Man of Steel somewhere down the line.

Not only that, but Cavill’s manager just so happens to be Dany Garcia, Johnson’s ex-wife and business partner who co-founded Seven Bucks Productions, the company that oversees all of the actor’s projects including Black Adam. Everything certainly seems to be pointing in that direction, then, and you can bet that the world’s biggest and highest-paid movie star didn’t sign on to a comic book franchise without certain guarantees that he’d have a huge amount of creative input.

The supporting cast is starting to come together, too, with Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman joining Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher among the ensemble, and the latest rumor claims that Cavill’s Superman is set for a post-credits cameo that will lay the foundations for two of the most powerful characters in comic book history facing off in a showdown that has the potential to make Man of Steel‘s third act look like a pillow fight.

The scene also reportedly features Shazam!’s Billy Batson and Freddie Freeman, expanding the mythology even further, and Zachary Levi is fully expecting to find himself up against his arch-nemesis in the future. While the rumor should be taken with a grain of salt as always, it could potentially set up an interesting dynamic between Black Adam, Superman and Shazam! in the battle to become the DCEU’s most powerful entity.