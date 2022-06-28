Surprise: Johnny Depp isn’t returning to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ after all

Earlier today it was reported that Johnny Depp had been offered a massive sum of money to return once again to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. To little surprise, that claim appears to be false.

The report first came from PopTopic who claimed that Disney had made moves to patch their relationship with Depp, asking him to return to the franchise once again. The report also said that the studio had crafted a draft film for Jack Sparrow to make his return as a part of, but according to a representative for Depp, there is no truth to this.

Speaking to NBC News, a rep for Depp simply stated that “this is made up” dispelling all of the claims in the initial report.

There was a lot of skepticism about this report which panned out to be warranted. Depp has famously removed from the Disney film Fantastic Beasts the Crimes of Grindlewald after being accused of domestic abuse by ex-wife Amber Heard.

Since this time these claims have been tested in two courts during separate defamation cases, with a UK verdict determining they had credibility while the more recently publicized US trial ruled in favor of Depp.

During the defamation trial against Heard last month Depp famously said he would not return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise if he was offered $300 million and one million alpacas.

Right now it isn’t clear whether Depp will ever patch up his relationship with Disney but for the time being it doesn’t seem that this is the case.