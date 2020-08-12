A Surprising New Movie Is Dominating Netflix This Week

At this point, it’s no secret that the Netflix charts often offer up some interesting insight into what subscribers are responding to. Be it the Top 10 most-watched movies, Top 10 most-watched TV shows or Top 10 most-watched overall lists, it’s always fun to take a look and see what’s popular on any given day. And usually, the results are a bit surprising.

Indeed, be it critically-panned titles, long-forgotten films and TV series or just seemingly random projects, the Top 10 charts always include at least one or two things you wouldn’t expect to see on there on any given day. And as ComicBook.com notes, today is no different.

According to the outlet, a surprising new movie has been dominating Netflix lately, and it’s not exactly one of their high-profile AAA titles. No, it’s The Lost Husband, a romantic drama that stars Leslie Bibb and Josh Duhamel.

If you’ve never heard of it, we wouldn’t blame you. It hit VOD back in April and flew pretty far under the radar. However, Netflix has now put it in front of a whole new audience and apparently, they’re eating it up.

For those unfamiliar, the pic tells the story of a recently-widowed woman (Bibb) who takes her children with her to go live on a goat farm. And while there, she enters into an unexpected relationship with the ranch’s manager (Duhamel). With a score of 60% on Rotten Tomatoes, it seems to be an average and enjoyable enough film, but perhaps nothing to write home about it.

That hasn’t stopped Netflix subscribers from flocking to it though and currently, it’s the #1 most-watched movie on the platform. Why that is, we may never know, but if you haven’t yet checked it out, maybe you should consider giving it a shot?