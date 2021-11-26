Susan Sarandon trends as internet debates her role in Trump’s election
Susan Sarandon is no doubt a well-celebrated actress. She has her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and has won an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, a SAG Award, and has been nominated nine times for Golden Globe Awards.
However, despite her roles in famous films like Thelma & Louise and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, it’s a quote about Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton from 2016 that is haunting her online today. “I believe in a way she’s [Hillary Clinton] more dangerous, except they’re both talking to Henry Kissinger apparently lately.”
This quote has often been misattributed as her simply saying Clinton was more dangerous than Trump in every way, not just foreign policy, Sarandon has said she doesn’t mind the misquote in recent times.
“Not exactly, but I don’t mind that quote. I did think she was very, very dangerous. We would still be fracking, we would be at war [if she was president]. It wouldn’t be much smoother. Look what happened under Obama that we didn’t notice.”
She began to trend across Twitter today as many users were reminded of the “quote.” One user said, “I’m still waiting for Susan Sarandon and all the others who said ‘Hillary will be worst than Trump’ to apologize.” Another said, “Since Susan Sarandon is trending I want to remind you that she helped to elect Donald J. Trump.”
These two Tweets started a massive debate online as not everyone agreed with the assessment. As one user put it, “idk why people think a bunch of us went out and voted based on what Susan Sarandon said on a talk show or whatever.”
Plenty also showed their support for Sarandon in general. One Twitter user went so far as to claim that, “she’s awesome and is the woman who was ACTUALLY right about everything.”
But what got Sarandon to trend in the first place? It all began when another post went viral on Twitter asking, “Did you ever NOT watch a movie because there was an actor in it you didn’t like?”
Many users ended up chiming in that they wouldn’t watch movies that featured Sarandon in them, among other big names like Mel Gibson and Clint Eastwood.
For some, it was the “votes she cost us” that are the reason they refuse to watch her acting any longer.
What do you think about the controversy surrounding Susan Sarandon coming back to life? Would you still watch movies that she stars in? Sound off in the comments.