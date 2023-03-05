Suspicions grow as Michael B. Jordan’s team keep shutting down any and all Superman-related questions

To say the complexion of the DCU has changed significantly since the summer of 2021 is a massive understatement to put it lightly, but there are still embers of speculation burning around Michael B. Jordan’s Superman project.

That was when the actor and producer – who’s now the director of a record-breaking box office smash hit – was announced to be developing a fresh take on the Kryptonian superhero through his Outlier Society banner. There were rumors he may end up starring in the mooted HBO Max series himself, but then the trail went stone cold to Steve Austin levels.

However, after effortlessly sidestepping an inquiry while on the red carpet for Creed III, it’s now been noticed that the star’s PR team have been moving to actively shut down anyone from even trying to ask him Superman-related questions in interviews. Take that as you will, but you know how the internet loves to speculate, so is Jordan’s comic book adaptation back on the cards?

Anyone even tangentially associated with DC has and will be asked if they’ve spoken to James Gunn and/or Peter Safran, but the Black Panther alum’s reps aren’t even letting journalists get that close. That’s either a good sign or a bad one depending on how you want to interpret it, but it’s hard to read between the lines when “yes” and “no” rarely mean what they’re supposed to in such a surreptitious industry.

We’ll find out sooner rather than later, but if DC wants a talent of Jordan’s caliber on the books – which it should – then maybe we can expect some news to be forthcoming.