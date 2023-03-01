Michael B. Jordan effortlessly sidesteps a status update on his in-development ‘Superman’ project

When James Gunn and Peter Safran announced the initial slate of projects to comprise the DCU‘s Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters, the focus was understandably on the titles that were unveiled to the world, as opposed to the ones that weren’t.

There were plenty of high-profile absentees that included no mention of third solo adventures for Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, Zachary Levi’s Shazam, or Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman to name but three. The confirmation that Elseworlds would be the banner under which non-canonical stories would be told ensured that Matt Reeves’ The Batman and Todd Phillips’ Joker sagas were free to do as they pleased, but whatever happened to Michael B. Jordan’s Superman?

via DC Comics

Gunn kicked Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson out of the door, scrapped the long-gestating Green Lantern series in favor of something entirely fresh, sold Dead Boy Detectives off to Netflix, but we’ve got no idea whether or not the actor and producer’s take on the Man of Steel has been canceled, or if it’s still bubbling away on the back burner as an Elseworlds project.

On the Creed III red carpet, though, an intrepid Entertainment Tonight reporter asked Jordan flat-out if he was still on course to oversee another spin on the iconic Krpytonian superhero, and his answer was a masterclass in sidestepping.

“Who said that? Who said that?” You said that! I ain’t say that! I don’t even know no rumors about that one. Bye!”

That either tells us absolutely nothing, or indicates that Jordan knows full well what’s in store for his Superman story without being at liberty to say. With Gunn’s Legacy set for release in the summer of 2025 and J.J. Abrams’ forgotten reinvention still out there somewhere, you’d at least think the DCU’s multiverse isn’t big enough for the three of them.