Just when you thought it was over, SnyderVerse stalwarts want to sue over Henry Cavill’s ‘Black Adam’ cameo
In case James Gunn hadn’t made it perfectly clear that the SnyderVerse won’t be resurrected, restored, or sold off to Netflix under his watch as DC Studios co-CEO, he openly mocked the campaign for the latter before handing over the company’s live-action episodic adaptation of Dead Boy Detectives to HBO Max’s rival streaming service.
Not only that, but the filmmaker-turned-executive has openly blasted Warner Bros. for the way they handled Henry Cavill’s return as Superman in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. As it turned out, the Guardians of the Galaxy director was brought on to start writing his reboot before Dwayne Johnson’s one-and-done dud released, and the former canonical Kryptonian announced his permanent comeback without being informed, or actually having a contract in place.
And yet, we’ve somehow reached a point where SnyderVerse fanatics are using the recent false advertising lawsuit that saw a pair of Ana de Armas stans successfully win a claim against Yesterday as the basis for potential legal action against either the studio, production company, or Gunn himself for getting their hopes up that Cavill would be suiting up again in the future.
We really wish we were making it up at this stage, but suffice to say, you know how these things go on the internet.
Knowing how many campaigns and hashtags the most vocal backers are capable of elevating to trending status, not to mention their undying desire to see the SnyderVerse live again that’s been bordering on the delusional for quite some time now, don’t be surprised if this becomes the latest DC-related flight of fancy to catch fire online.