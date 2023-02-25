Just when you thought it was over, SnyderVerse stalwarts want to sue over Henry Cavill’s ‘Black Adam’ cameo

In case James Gunn hadn’t made it perfectly clear that the SnyderVerse won’t be resurrected, restored, or sold off to Netflix under his watch as DC Studios co-CEO, he openly mocked the campaign for the latter before handing over the company’s live-action episodic adaptation of Dead Boy Detectives to HBO Max’s rival streaming service.

Not only that, but the filmmaker-turned-executive has openly blasted Warner Bros. for the way they handled Henry Cavill’s return as Superman in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. As it turned out, the Guardians of the Galaxy director was brought on to start writing his reboot before Dwayne Johnson’s one-and-done dud released, and the former canonical Kryptonian announced his permanent comeback without being informed, or actually having a contract in place.

And yet, we’ve somehow reached a point where SnyderVerse fanatics are using the recent false advertising lawsuit that saw a pair of Ana de Armas stans successfully win a claim against Yesterday as the basis for potential legal action against either the studio, production company, or Gunn himself for getting their hopes up that Cavill would be suiting up again in the future.

We really wish we were making it up at this stage, but suffice to say, you know how these things go on the internet.

hope we have lawyers in our fandom. don't think HenryCavill will sue WBD even though he has the evidents. hope some lawyers can advise us if fans can sue WBD for false advertising… — ChongCK (@ChrisChongCK) February 23, 2023

Someone recently sued a movie studio for a misleading movie trailer. I think it’s time to sue @wbd & @JamesGunn for the misleading end of Black Adam and then having Cavill announce his return only to then get rid of him. They used him and us.#firejamesgunn #BoycottWBD — Aaron Fischer – My Review (@ReviewFischer) February 23, 2023

This is the kind of admission that leads to massive lawsuits. And #HenryCavill should sue @wbd https://t.co/bpyxQ279o3 — FreddyGee (@Thrashed4Life) February 20, 2023

😂😂😂 You clowns keep making fools of yourself. You can blame the Rock for the misleading ending, and so what? It's a movie, not brain surgery.



Cavill announced his return, not WB, so sue Cavill, he's the one who misled you. WB was promoting Black Adam, that's their job. — RP alt (@RP360alt) February 24, 2023

They cant sue him when he wasnt in charge of that era or movie lmao — Gonzo (@JDcantwrite42) February 24, 2023

In a world where we can sue movie studios for misleading trailers, McDonalds for selling us hot coffee I wouldn’t be surprised if this actually happened lol — James Kaltenbach (@JamesKaltenbac3) February 23, 2023

Knowing how many campaigns and hashtags the most vocal backers are capable of elevating to trending status, not to mention their undying desire to see the SnyderVerse live again that’s been bordering on the delusional for quite some time now, don’t be surprised if this becomes the latest DC-related flight of fancy to catch fire online.