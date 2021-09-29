SYFY Halloween Will Include Chucky And Day Of The Dead Originals

When you walk through your local department store this time of year, you hear children laughing and ghostly sounds. If you look around, you’ll see pumpkin decor and mysterious cloaked figures begging to be taken home and put in your yard, and you’ve probably been collecting bones and headstones for the makeshift grave in your garden. It’s almost Halloween, and everyone is embracing their spooky-loving hearts by going all in this year. We deserve it!

The same goes for entertainment, and SYFY is the latest network to share its Halloween movie/TV lineup with anticipating fans. The network shows some pretty spooky film and television options all year round, but the spooky season really ups the ante. While many of us have started our horror binges with our beloved favorites to get us in the Halloween mood, fans have been waiting to find out what SYFY would have to offer this year.

So what can fans expect from the network? Classics that chill us all to the bone, of course, and a few originals, too. From Chucky to Leatherface and Leprechauns to Freddy—the gang’s all here to welcome you into the horrors of Halloween.

You can check out the SYFY daily lineup for more information on what time your favorite film and TV options will be airing. The network is kicking off the lineup on October 1st with episodes of Face Off, followed by The Crooked Man, Shut In, Leprechaun 4 in Space, Leprechaun 2, Leprechaun, Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, and Leprechaun In The Hood—and that’s just day 1.

Here’s to the SYFY Halloween Sizzle. Happy haunting!