Sylvester Stallone Thanks Fans After Rocky IV Director’s Cut Breaks Pre-Sale Records

Having starred in movies that topped the domestic box office in every decade since the 1970s, it would be fair to say that Sylvester Stallone’s fanbase spans multiple generations, and he’s always been known to offer them an insight into his creative process on social media.

Sly used his Instagram account to keep us updated on the status of his Rocky IV Director’s Cut throughout the pandemic, and the hype is gathering steam less than two weeks out from the re-edited and extended sports drama’s return to theaters on November 11.

It was recently reported that Rocky v. Drago: The Ultimate Director’s Cut was outstripping the competition by 120% in terms of ticket pre-sales for a special event release, which is impressive for a movie that first hit the big screen in 1985. Taking to his Instagram page, Stallone thanked his fans for their support, which you can see below.

It’ll be interesting to see if Rocky v. Drago: The Ultimate Director’s Cut manages to put a notable dent in the box office when it lands, especially when the only real competition comes from the second weekend of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals, with Paramount’s Clifford the Big Red Dog aiming for an entirely different demographic than the Italian Stallion.