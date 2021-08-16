Sylvester Stallone’s Highest-Grossing Movie Isn’t What You’d Expect

Sylvester Stallone’s highest-grossing movie is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe despite him only playing a minor role.

Sylvester Stallone is one of the most iconic actors in history. He is the main star of the Rocky and Rambo franchises, securing his spot as one of the most recognizable action heroes of his generation. He also led a team of action heroes in The Expendables series, proving age barely slowed down the talented star. He most recently had a voice role as King Shark in The Suicide Squad, which has been a massive success.

While most of his movies have been successful, most people will likely be surprised that he wasn’t the star of his highest-grossing film. According to Looper, Stallone’s most successful film is Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2, in which Stallone plays a minor role as Stakar Ogord. The film grossed $863,756,051 worldwide, which is more than the best performing Rocky film, Rocky III. Rambo: First Blood Part II comes in third place, making $381,758,600.

Stallone has also had his fair share of questionable films, like the arm-wrestling sports drama Over the Top, but his box office hits are enough to overshadow these mishaps. Any film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is almost a guaranteed hit, and Stallone added a massive cinematic achievement to his resume with his small role. Fans appreciated seeing Stallone in the film and would be happy to see his character appear in the future.