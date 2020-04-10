Thor: Love And Thunder Director Teases Loki’s Return In The Movie

As has become popular, Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi (and Mark Ruffalo and Tessa Thompson) recently held a live watch-along of Thor: Ragnarok during which they answered questions from fans. Naturally, Waititi was fairly tight-lipped on exactly what’s coming in 2022, though he did hint that an obscure X-Men villain may appear in the movie.

But an interesting moment came when a fan asked him if a version of Loki would be making an appearance in the upcoming film. Waititi wouldn’t confirm anything outright, but certainly teased it by saying: “Oh ye… I can’t say.” He then went on to give the following cryptic explanation:

“If I had wanted to kill Loki for some reason, I would ask about it and Marvel might have told me that they needed him for Infinity War. That’s how I usually find out about the stuff that’s coming up.”

Loki’s fate was one of the big mysteries coming out of Avengers: Endgame. At the beginning of Infinity War, we saw the trickster god killed by Thanos. However, Avengers: Endgame‘s time-traveling shenanigans showed an alternate version of Loki absconding with the Tesseract to parts unknown.

It’s this version of the character that looks set to appear in the Disney+ series Loki, which will reportedly see the antihero skipping through various time periods in different physical incarnations. Current plans are for Loki to air in 2021, so Waititi confirming that the character would also appear in his film in 2022 would spoil whether he survives his solo series.

Right now, it doesn’t look like Loki will play a big part in Thor: Love and Thunder, but I think there’s a good chance he’ll appear – even if just in a cameo role. After all, Thor doesn’t know that a version of Loki is still around, so that revelation would sure be fun to see play out on screen.