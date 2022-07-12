Taika Waititi open to ‘Thor 5’, but fans aren’t exactly in the same boat

The ongoing debate surrounding the merits and overall direction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four shows no signs of abating, with Thor: Love and Thunder the latest in a long line of recent projects to have split opinion straight down the middle.

While there’s no other outcome than the fourth chapter in the Odinson’s saga bringing in big bucks at the box office after it cleared $300 million globally in its first weekend, fans are now divided on whether or not they want to see Taika Waititi back in the director’s chair to complete an irreverent intergalactic trilogy.

I hope he does Thor 5 and make it a little more funny and a little more gay just to piss people off. https://t.co/w9ANP32R8V — Divan (They/Them) (@Divanna3em) July 11, 2022

I would replace Watiti Thor 5 will likely be Hemsworth last film so it needs to be epic. Not some parody of him https://t.co/vPaZo0hHCH — Chudi Obi (@NigerianBrother) July 11, 2022

when Thor 5 releases Twitter gonna brainwash everyone into thinking that The Dark World is the best MCU movie — Wow Yeaaaaah (@ThatIsARedOne) July 10, 2022

get a new director for thor 5 please — rand (@LogainTT) July 5, 2022

I liked Love and Thunder and hell I loved Ragnarok but I don’t want Taika to direct Thor 5 — Block A 🃏 (@TheBlock_A) July 10, 2022

What if THOR 5 isn't directed by Waititi & it opens with 30 full minutes of writing out all of his characters one by one like Ragnarok did



we never hear from Hercules again. Odins back without explanation. Korg has a throwaway line about starting a restaurant in Texas offscreen. — DAVIS (RIP Kazuki Takahashi) (@dread_davis) July 10, 2022

Ragnarok was great and love and thunder was pretty good but Thor 5 should be more serious. It would be a good change to have a new director. — Blake (@Blake09648220) July 11, 2022

Thor 5 seems inevitable, and probably necessary, since Love and Thunder would be a pretty awkward end for the character, but when it happens, I really hope it’s not with Waititi. He’s clearly not right for the franchise anymore, and it’s clearly not right for him anymore — Max (@EPM106) July 9, 2022

The filmmaker is definitely open to the idea, and Chris Hemsworth is planning to stick around for as long as people want him to get jacked and throw his axe around, but there’s also a sense of apathy beginning to gather around the proposition of Thor 5, as inevitable as it seems at this point in time.

There’s no harm in having someone else step in to take the reins on the fifth Thor outing, but given that Hemsworth was bumped up to executive producer on Love and Thunder, you’d imagine he’ll have a say in the creative direction of the project, as well as the identity of the person calling the shots.

If we get a Thor 5, then, Waititi’s name will be at the very top of the list unless Kevin Feige decides to boot him out of the door, which feels like an unlikely prospect based on the money his two stints have generated.